Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,682 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 287.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTWO opened at $106.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.95. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1 year low of $87.97 and a 1 year high of $135.70.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.16 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.81%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTWO. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. MKM Partners cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.26.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

