Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,200 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 43,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $36.79 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $48.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.71.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 24.29%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $216,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

