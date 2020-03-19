Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s stock opened at $15.59 on Thursday. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $75.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.17. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.704 per share. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.02%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KSS. Bank of America cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

In related news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

