Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 71,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $21.63 on Thursday. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.64.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $1.95. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

