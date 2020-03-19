Nomura Cuts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $195.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Nomura from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Nomura’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.98% from the stock’s previous close.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $242.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.50.

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.16. 8,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,724. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $368.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 383.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 405,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,713,000 after purchasing an additional 51,742 shares during the period. Green Square Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

