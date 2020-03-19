Nomura Lowers Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $115.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Nomura from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nomura’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.00.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded down $4.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $78.56 and a 52 week high of $182.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.06.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.29. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 942,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,977,000 after acquiring an additional 326,560 shares during the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $4,912,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $112,393,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

