Nomura Lowers Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $76.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Nomura from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Nomura’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.29.

Best Buy stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.88 and its 200 day moving average is $77.90. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $237,107.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,264,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $43,862.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,855.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,561 shares of company stock worth $2,558,824. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,613,654 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,602,962,000 after buying an additional 1,241,888 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,761,834 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,688,517,000 after acquiring an additional 215,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,859.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,064,628 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $986,174,000 after acquiring an additional 19,040,478 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,724,133 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $723,692,000 after acquiring an additional 898,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,700,994 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $673,407,000 after acquiring an additional 250,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

