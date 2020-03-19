Nomura Lowers Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $100.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Nomura from $132.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Nomura’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.96.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $5.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.50. 4,494,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,286,943. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $126.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 322,325 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,775,000. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 31,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 63,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

