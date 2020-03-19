Nomura Reiterates “Buy” Rating for AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Nomura in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AZO. Wedbush raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,120.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,425.00 to $1,325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,175.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,237.80.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $42.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $766.25. 1,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,309. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,048.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,124.21. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.58. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $756.03 and a 12 month high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AutoZone will post 66.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Article: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.