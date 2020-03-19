Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Earns Media Impact Rating of 1.00

Press coverage about Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Noodles & Co earned a coverage optimism score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the restaurant operator an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Noodles & Co’s score:

A number of analysts have weighed in on NDLS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Noodles & Co from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet raised Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Noodles & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.69.

Noodles & Co stock opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.57 million, a PE ratio of 133.67, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.18. Noodles & Co has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $9.06.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $113.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.93 million. Noodles & Co had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.36%. Research analysts forecast that Noodles & Co will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Noodles & Co

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

