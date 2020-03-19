NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.35

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.353 per share on Friday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRDBY opened at $4.88 on Thursday. NORDEA Bk AB SW/S has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.89.

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NORDEA Bk AB SW/S had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter.

NRDBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of NORDEA Bk AB SW/S to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of NORDEA Bk AB SW/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th.

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services for personal customers, small and medium businesses, and corporates and financial institutions in Europe. It operates through Personal Banking, Commercial & Business Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth Management segments. It offers personal banking products comprising corporate and household deposits; and household mortgage and consumer loans, as well as loans to corporates.

