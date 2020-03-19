Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,344,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,684 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.87% of Nordstrom worth $55,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 33.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JWN opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $46.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 64.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays cut shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.68.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $140,819.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $3,185,849.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,605,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,944,198.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,551 shares of company stock valued at $6,657,647 in the last three months. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

