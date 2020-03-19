North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Cut to C$23.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price reduced by Pi Financial from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 150.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.50 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$26.00 price target on North American Construction Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

North American Construction Group stock traded up C$0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.19. 275,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,682. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.59. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of C$7.86 and a 52 week high of C$18.36. The company has a market capitalization of $267.60 million and a P/E ratio of 7.46.

About North American Construction Group

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

