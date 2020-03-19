Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:NECB)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th.

OTCMKTS:NECB opened at $9.00 on Thursday. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.65.

Get Northeast Community Bancorp alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northeast Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Northeast Community Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.