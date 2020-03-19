Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.00.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $124.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $108,701.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,458 shares of company stock worth $5,889,330. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 758 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTRS traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,501,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,218. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $61.51 and a 12 month high of $110.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.29 and a 200 day moving average of $98.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.