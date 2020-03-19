Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Northern Trust worth $21,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Searle & CO. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 4,500 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $3,343,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,458 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,330 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,457,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,218. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $61.51 and a 52-week high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $124.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

