Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of analysts have commented on NWBI shares. Raymond James began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.06. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $117.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.89 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $147,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,869.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $158,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at $703,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $20,244,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,405,868 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $56,640,000 after purchasing an additional 790,649 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 794,999 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after buying an additional 526,410 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 365.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,551 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after buying an additional 298,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010,241 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,430,000 after buying an additional 280,408 shares in the last quarter. 72.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

