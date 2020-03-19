Novacoin (NVC) Reaches Market Cap of $424,512.52

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 19th. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $424,512.52 and $479.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Novacoin has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Novacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00003026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00035192 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00091280 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000794 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,014.61 or 1.00127063 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 48% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000918 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00070158 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000400 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org.

Buying and Selling Novacoin

Novacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

