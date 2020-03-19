Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,265,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,162,317 shares during the quarter. Novartis comprises 1.7% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.45% of Novartis worth $972,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth $659,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. 11.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NVS traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,725,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,187. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.41 and a 200 day moving average of $90.38. The company has a market cap of $176.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.69. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $99.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 23.39%. On average, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $3.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.34.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.