Novartis AG (VTX:NOVN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Novartis AG (VTX:NOVN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 95.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOVN shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 105 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 91 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 113 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 96 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 95 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis has a 52-week low of CHF 72.45 and a 52-week high of CHF 88.30.

Novartis Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.