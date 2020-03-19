Novo Resources (CVE:NVO) Getting Negative News Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Novo Resources (CVE:NVO) have trended negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Novo Resources earned a coverage optimism score of -2.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NVO opened at C$1.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Resources has a 12-month low of C$1.41 and a 12-month high of C$3.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.93. The stock has a market cap of $358.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.17.

In related news, Senior Officer Leonidas Karabelas sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.48, for a total value of C$225,914.00.

Novo Resources Company Profile

Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, evaluates, acquires, and explores for gold properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company holds 100% interests in the Beatons Creek Paleoplacer gold project comprising 20 mining leases, exploration tenements, and tenement applications covering approximately 560 square kilometers; and the Karratha gold project covering approximately 6,021 square kilometers of mineral rights in the Karratha region.

