NPCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.30 Million (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. In the last seven days, NPCoin has traded up 111.2% against the US dollar. One NPCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0317 or 0.00000518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha. NPCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $6,516.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NPCoin alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000867 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00086977 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000037 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000096 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Escodex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.