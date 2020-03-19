NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Shares Acquired by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,268,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 488,808 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of NRG Energy worth $50,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in NRG Energy by 8,472.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 6,497.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

NRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

Shares of NRG Energy stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.95. The stock had a trading volume of 302,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989,847. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day moving average is $38.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1.42, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.82. NRG Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $43.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 120.17% and a net margin of 45.19%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In other news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $1,982,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 137,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,210,598.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Curci sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $698,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,250.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,481 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

