NS Partners Ltd Has $52.34 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.2% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $52,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after buying an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after buying an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,139,892,000 after buying an additional 267,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,855,898,000 after buying an additional 633,366 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $368.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price target (down from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (down from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.44.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple stock opened at $246.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,079.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $301.02 and a 200-day moving average of $269.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

