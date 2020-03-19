NULS (NULS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.43 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. NULS has a total market capitalization of $12.43 million and approximately $6.09 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002447 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, OKEx, QBTC and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016252 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.93 or 0.02540916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00198361 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00038535 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00036523 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 73.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 108,439,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,961,677 tokens. NULS’s official message board is steemit.com/@nuls. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io.

Buying and Selling NULS

NULS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DragonEX, QBTC, Bit-Z, Kucoin, OKEx, ChaoEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

