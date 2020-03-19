Nut Tree Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC)

Nut Tree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,371,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,602 shares during the period. National General makes up 13.8% of Nut Tree Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nut Tree Capital Management LP owned about 1.21% of National General worth $30,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in National General by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in National General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in National General by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in National General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in National General by 10.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

National General stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.79. The company had a trading volume of 637,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,116. National General Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.66.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. National General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that National General Holdings Corp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. National General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

NGHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of National General from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

