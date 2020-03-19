Nut Tree Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the quarter. PG&E accounts for 14.9% of Nut Tree Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Nut Tree Capital Management LP owned 0.57% of PG&E worth $32,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 29,590,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386,582 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 12,883,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,515 shares during the period. Attestor Capital LLP increased its stake in PG&E by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Attestor Capital LLP now owns 11,018,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PG&E by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,001,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP increased its stake in PG&E by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,390 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCG traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.91. 16,480,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,909,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -0.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.04.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 44.64% and a positive return on equity of 21.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($13.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cfra upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. PG&E presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

