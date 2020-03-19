Nut Tree Capital Management LP Takes $1.76 Million Position in Intelsat SA (NYSE:I)

Nut Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000. Intelsat makes up about 0.8% of Nut Tree Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Nut Tree Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.18% of Intelsat at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Square Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intelsat by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 5,235,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,146 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intelsat in the 4th quarter worth $7,048,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intelsat in the 4th quarter worth $4,753,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intelsat in the 4th quarter worth $4,207,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intelsat in the 4th quarter worth about $3,763,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of I traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,448,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,522,394. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average is $12.27. The firm has a market cap of $313.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.20. Intelsat SA has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $27.29.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $516.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.87 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intelsat SA will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

I has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Intelsat from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intelsat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intelsat in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intelsat from $20.00 to $3.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Intelsat from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.99.

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

