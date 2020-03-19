Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nuvista Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 17th. Cormark analyst A. Arif anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NVA. Raymond James set a C$1.50 price objective on Nuvista Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CSFB boosted their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Nuvista Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Nuvista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Nuvista Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.80.

Shares of NVA opened at C$0.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.49 million and a P/E ratio of -0.88. Nuvista Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.24 and a 52 week high of C$5.19.

In related news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk bought 14,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$259,027.07. Also, Director Pentti Olavi Karkkainen bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$110,000. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 88,336 shares of company stock worth $86,346.

Nuvista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

