Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Nuvista Energy from C$3.50 to C$1.85 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. AltaCorp Capital decreased their target price on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Nuvista Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NVA stock traded up C$0.01 on Thursday, reaching C$0.26. 480,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,874. The company has a market cap of $92.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67. Nuvista Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.24 and a 1 year high of C$5.19.

In related news, Director Pentti Olavi Karkkainen bought 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$110,000. Also, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk bought 14,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.83 per share, with a total value of C$40,570.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 91,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$259,027.07. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 88,336 shares of company stock worth $86,346.

About Nuvista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

