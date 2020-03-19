NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Purchased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,697 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.51% of NVR worth $71,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in NVR by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVR. Bank of America downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,749.00.

In other NVR news, COO Paul W. Praylo sold 127 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,845.52, for a total value of $488,381.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,728.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,030.00, for a total transaction of $4,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,358,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,086,899. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR stock traded up $563.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,850.00. 44,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 2.56. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,043.01 and a 12-month high of $4,071.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,706.59 and its 200-day moving average is $3,716.66.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $59.00 by $5.41. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $58.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 221.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

