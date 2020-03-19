NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,880 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.30% of NVR worth $41,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 32.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 69 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 136.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 25.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,404,000 after purchasing an additional 31,826 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,777,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

Shares of NVR stock traded up $367.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,654.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,967. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,043.01 and a 12-month high of $4,071.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,706.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,716.66.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 12.17%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $58.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 221.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVR. ValuEngine downgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Bank of America downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,749.00.

In other NVR news, Director Melquiades R. Martinez sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,938.00, for a total transaction of $4,835,864.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,419 shares in the company, valued at $5,588,022. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,030.00, for a total value of $4,030,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at $7,358,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,247 shares of company stock worth $28,086,899. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.