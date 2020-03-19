NWQ Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 22,217 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,217 shares during the period. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $6,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,538,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,950,000 after buying an additional 1,531,948 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after buying an additional 23,239 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth about $989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John E. Bezzant sold 25,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $1,286,961.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,353.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terry Considine sold 37,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,911,786.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,386,622.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,284 shares of company stock valued at $6,504,580. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

Shares of AIV stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.78. 24,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,785. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.09. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.63.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 51.85% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. This is a boost from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.60%.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

