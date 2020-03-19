NWQ Investment Management Company LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 262,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,437,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,781,629. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.62. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $70.42.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

