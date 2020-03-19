NWQ Investment Management Company LLC Acquires Shares of 1,118,180 American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,118,180 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,437,000. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC owned about 0.67% of American Eagle Outfitters at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,524 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,268,000. Finally, Dean Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $859,000. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock traded up $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $8.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,543,638. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.79.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 4.44%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel purchased 10,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEO. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cowen lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.06.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

