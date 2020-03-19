NWQ Investment Management Company LLC Buys 102,783 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,783 shares during the period. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC owned about 0.36% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $16,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.71.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.87. 422,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,623. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.56, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $121.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $58,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

