NWQ Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Position in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP)

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC cut its position in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75,534 shares during the quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC owned about 1.48% of Neenah worth $17,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NP. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Neenah by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Neenah in the third quarter worth $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Neenah by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Neenah by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Neenah by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 15,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $1,035,724.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,075.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 7,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $538,718.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NP traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,963. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.34. Neenah Inc has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $77.55.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $213.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.00 million. Neenah had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Neenah Inc will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Neenah from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

