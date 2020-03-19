NWQ Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Qorvo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,675,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,974,000 after purchasing an additional 28,552 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,951,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,852,000 after buying an additional 956,848 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Qorvo by 5,205.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,023,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,911,000 after buying an additional 1,004,584 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Qorvo by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 838,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,448,000 after buying an additional 47,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 445,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,778,000 after buying an additional 144,541 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on QRVO. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Qorvo from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.84.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $116,452.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,363.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,902. Qorvo Inc has a 52 week low of $58.52 and a 52 week high of $122.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.61.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

