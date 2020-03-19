NWQ Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,810 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the period. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $8,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in SAP by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.22. 615,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,834. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $93.23 and a 1-year high of $140.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.41.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.7119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America cut SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.82.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.