NWQ Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 108,810 shares during the period. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC owned about 1.56% of Stoneridge worth $12,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the 3rd quarter worth $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

SRI traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.13. 8,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,247. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $408.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.55. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $34.46.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $190.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 14.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Stoneridge announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Stoneridge from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

