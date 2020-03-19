NWQ Investment Management Company LLC Decreases Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,522 shares during the period. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Fabrinet worth $11,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FN traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,308. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $71.22.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.21 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,352.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $143,731.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,800.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,843 shares of company stock valued at $2,424,035. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

