NWQ Investment Management Company LLC Decreases Position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC lessened its position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,059 shares during the period. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $8,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of POSCO during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in POSCO by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in POSCO in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in POSCO by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in POSCO by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

PKX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura raised shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. POSCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of PKX stock traded down $1.59 on Thursday, reaching $28.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,671. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.14. POSCO has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.91.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.

