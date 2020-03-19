NWQ Investment Management Company LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 565,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 64,143 shares during the quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC owned about 0.15% of Cypress Semiconductor worth $13,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 502.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Craig Hallum lowered Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.85 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cypress Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.08.

CY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.14. 346,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,459,525. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.32 and a beta of 1.78. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $14.57 and a 52-week high of $23.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.95 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

