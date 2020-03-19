NWQ Investment Management Company LLC Has $10.72 Million Stock Position in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,884 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 230,616 shares during the period. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $10,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. UBS Group upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

NASDAQ:TCBI traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.28. The stock had a trading volume of 10,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,274. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $66.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $266.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.26 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 22.15%. Texas Capital Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

