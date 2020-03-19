NWQ Investment Management Company LLC Has $11.92 Million Stock Position in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 455,642 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 117,984 shares during the period. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC owned 0.74% of PDC Energy worth $11,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in PDC Energy by 19.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,931 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $795,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 8.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,552 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 233.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,362 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 15,661 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 3,510.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 434,040 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,045,000 after buying an additional 422,018 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on PDCE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. BidaskClub raised PDC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on PDC Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.31.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.03. The company had a trading volume of 530,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,842. The company has a market capitalization of $574.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.23. PDC Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $47.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.71.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $265.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.35 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PDC Energy Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $95,595.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,892.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark E. Ellis acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $175,300.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

