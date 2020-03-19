NWQ Investment Management Company LLC Has $13.01 Million Holdings in HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI)

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 97,826 shares during the quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC owned about 0.81% of HNI worth $13,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in HNI by 9.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in HNI in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in HNI in the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in HNI in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in HNI by 1,546.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 71,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Get HNI alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on HNI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded HNI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $33,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HNI traded up $2.19 on Thursday, reaching $20.32. 3,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,788. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $959.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.17. HNI Corp has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $42.90.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. HNI had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $616.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HNI Corp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.10%.

HNI Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.