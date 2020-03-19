NWQ Investment Management Company LLC Has $13.74 Million Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,068 shares during the quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $13,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of National Grid by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of National Grid by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

National Grid stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.95. 34,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,769. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.82 and its 200 day moving average is $59.63. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $48.83 and a 52 week high of $69.08. The company has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

NGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

