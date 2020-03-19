NWQ Investment Management Company LLC Has $15.33 Million Stock Holdings in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,369 shares during the quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC owned 1.78% of Astronics worth $15,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Astronics by 111.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Astronics by 408.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 50,635 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 684.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 25,031 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 77.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,628,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,857,000 after buying an additional 711,435 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATRO traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $9.41. 5,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,943. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.36. The stock has a market cap of $307.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. Astronics Co. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $44.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $198.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.00 million. Astronics had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 6.73%. Analysts forecast that Astronics Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATRO. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Astronics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Astronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

