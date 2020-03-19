NWQ Investment Management Company LLC Has $16.20 Million Stock Position in HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST)

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC reduced its holdings in HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 242,019 shares during the period. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC owned about 1.95% of HomeStreet worth $16,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at $500,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in HomeStreet by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HMST. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised HomeStreet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. HomeStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST traded down $1.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.67. 4,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. HomeStreet Inc has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $35.44. The firm has a market cap of $608.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.25.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.59 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 5.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HomeStreet Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This is a positive change from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

In related news, Director David A. Ederer purchased 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $37,682.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,886.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Mitchell purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $111,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,886 shares of company stock valued at $328,025 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

