NWQ Investment Management Company LLC Has $16.35 Million Stock Position in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY)

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,441,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,970,503 shares during the period. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC owned about 0.71% of Colony Capital worth $16,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Colony Capital by 1,851.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,171,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,187 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Colony Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $9,262,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Colony Capital by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,977,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,877,000 after buying an additional 1,669,888 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Colony Capital by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,971,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,363,000 after purchasing an additional 863,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 1,314.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 561,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 522,184 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Colony Capital news, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $80,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLNY stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 50,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,191,651. The company has a market cap of $731.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.30. Colony Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.88.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $552.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.00 million. Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 28.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Colony Capital Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 28.39%. Colony Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Colony Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

